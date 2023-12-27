“I just tried to stay strong” – Seksan says he had to dig deep to overcome tough first round vs River Daz

In his final performance of the year, Seksan proved why he is deserving of veteran and legend status at this point in his career.

The 34-year old Thai striker has put together an incredible run throughout 2023 and at ONE Friday Fights 46, he looked to make it eight consecutive wins in this year alone.

He soon found himself battling through adversity during his clash with River Daz after he was dropped in the first round by a ruthless body shot that would have stopped lesser competitors.

In the end, ‘The Man That Yields To No One’ lived up to his nickname by rallying in the fight to get his hand raised via a split decision at the end of the three rounds.

Seksan reflected on the fight during a post-fight interview with ONE Championship where he reflected on just how compromised he was in the opening round:

“The first round was very difficult, and my stomach was hurt but I just tried to stay strong and continue pushing forward in order to pass the first round.”

Seksan capped off a legendary run with a win that proved why he is so beloved by the fans

The incredible toughness and tenacity of Seksan has necessarily been on display in each one of his eight wins throughout the course of 2023.

In many ways, it was fitting for him to close out this stand-out chapter of his career with a win that pushed him to the limit inside the Circle.

The fan favourite showcased exactly why he has that status with his contest against Daz where he battled through that tough moment to pull the victory from the jaws of defeat.

2023 has been an incredible late addition into the legacy of ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ and this fight was the perfect example of why he will be remembered as a legend of the game long after he is gone.

