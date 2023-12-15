“I just want my belt back” – Prajanchai has only one thing on his mind ahead of Joseph Lasiri rematch

Ever since ONE 157 in May of last year, interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has had one goal in mind – to reclaim his crown.

That evening inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the divisional king was dethroned by his challenger Joseph Lasiri in a shock upset that sent shockwaves across the division.

With Lasiri yet to defend his title, his former foe has gone away to prove that he is undeniable of a rematch for the belt that was once his.

The Thai striker has done just that with his three consecutive wins to bounce back from defeat against Lasiri last year.

On December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34, the time for talking will be over when the two men finally come face to face to settle the score inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As Prajanchai prepares to secure the revenge that he has been chasing for over 16 months, the interim champion told ONE Championship that this match-up isn’t personal for him:

“Nothing personal. I just want my belt back. I want to be at the top of the division and become a legend.”

Prajanchai has been unstoppable since losing his title to Lasiri

If beating Prajanchai the first time around was a huge task for Joseph Lasiri, he may be in for an even tougher test this time around.

The former champion has been on the warpath ever since his first encounter with the current world champion.

In particular, his interim title win, where he stopped Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, showed that the former champ is far away from being past his best as he looked more dangerous than ever before.

This highly-anticipated rematch will look to close out the year in style for ONE Championship with three barn burner title fights on deck for December 22.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.