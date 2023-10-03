“I knew that fight was going to happen” – Thanh Le says he was bound to cross paths with Ilya Freymanov 

American-Vietnamese fighter Thanh Le always knew that he would cross paths with Russian rising star Ilya Freymanov in ONE Championship. That anticipated encounter has arrived and is taking place this week.

Veteran Thanh Le, 38, clashes with 27-year-old Freymanov in the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the New Orleans native, who was the former strawweight king and currently the No. 1-ranked contender, shared that he was not at all surprised when he was pitted against the Kuznya Fight Club affiliate for the interim championship fight.

Thanh Le said:

“Ilya’s name came up, and I knew that fight was eventually going to happen no matter what. Whether I beat Tang Kai and was champion, or maybe I had to work my way back, I knew it was going to happen.”

Thanh Le was last in action in August last year, where he lost the ONE featherweight MMA world title to Tang Kai of China by unanimous decision.

It was his first defeat in ONE after winning five straight to start his journey in the promotion. He became world champion in October 2020 after knocking out former title holder Martin Nguyen. Thanh Le then successfully defended the belt by KO’ing American challenger Garry Tonon in March 2022 before he bowed to Tang Kai.

Ilya Freymanov, meanwhile, has been undefeated in two fights to date in ONE. His last victory came over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg of Mongolia by submission last June. He is currently the No. 3 contender in the division.

The promotion is holding an interim featherweight championship fight as reigning champion Tang Kai is out with an injured knee and unable to compete.

ONE Fight Night 15 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

