“I know I could do better” – Janet Todd reflects on loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as she prepares for world title unification bout

Janet Todd is looking to rebound from a defeat last time out when she returns at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8.

Such is the level that ‘JT’ is at, there are no opportunities to catch your breath as she goes straight back into another huge clash inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A world title unification fight in the atomweight kickboxing division with Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is fully deserving of all of her attention, but in order to reach that mental state, she has had to put the past behind her.

Janet Todd came up short at ONE Fight Night 8 where she attempted to unify the atomweight Muay Thai titles against the returning Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

She reflected on the loss and what that experience was like during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Yeah, obviously it wasn't the outcome I wanted. It's painful when you lose, obviously, and it took me a couple weeks before I could even rewatch the fight. You know, once I got a little bit of time and perspective, and I was not feeling as hurt, I was able to rewatch it.

“I just wasn't pleased with my performance. I know I could do better. It didn't seem like I was confident with my strikes, and you can kind of see the hesitation. Well, at least I can. So yeah, it wasn't my best and I know that and part of me wants to do better.”

Janet Todd is out to remind people what she is capable of

Janet Todd may have lost her last fight but that doesn’t undo the years of top level experience or the impressive win streak that she had accumulated in the past.

‘JT’ will look to remind everyone why he has been at the top of the sport for such a long time by getting back in the win column on March 8.

Phetjeeja is no easy challenge for Janet Todd and many have tipped her to be the next female striker to lead the way for the sport in the coming years. Breaking the win streak of ‘The Queen’ is exactly the kind of challenge that Todd needs to return to her very best.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday, March 8.