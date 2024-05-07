"I know I cannot lose" - Smilla Sundell says she dug deep to weather early onslaught from hard-hitting Natalia Diachkova

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden knew deep down inside that after losing the belt on the scales. There was no way she would concede defeat in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event.

Sundell delivered an exhilarating performance, coming from behind on the scorecards to score a technical knockout victory over hard-hitting Russian 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova, with one second remaining in round two.

A body shot smacked Diachkova right in the gut, taking the wind out of her sails as Sundell moved in swiftly for the finish. This was after a dominant showing by 'Karelian Lynx' for the majority of the contest.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after the fight, Sundell said she was confident of victory because she simply refuses to lose.

'The Hurricane' stated:

"But yeah, I know I cannot lose. I really like to win, and that's what I did."

Sundell and Diachkova locked horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday morning, May 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action, on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.

What's next for 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell?

19-year-old teenage sensation 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell was definitely heartbroken after losing her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the scales prior to ONE Fight Night 22.

Sundell missed weight and was stripped of the belt before even stepping into the ring in Bangkok.

The Swedish phenom has expressed her desire to reclaim the gold, calling on any opponent to step forward to challenge her for the vacant belt.

However, Sundell also mentioned that she would like to move up to flyweight soon, as the teenager has grown immensely over the last three years.