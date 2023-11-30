“I know what I’ve wanted to be treated like” – Liam Harrison says fighter’s happiness should always be top priority

Liam Harrison believes treating fighters with respect should be a top priority for every promotion looking to attract elite-level talent. Throughout his two-decade-long career in combat sports, the ‘Hitman’ has featured in a slew of organizations, some bigger and better than others.

But whether the promotion was regional or global, the most important aspect was how he was treated as an athlete under their banner.

As of now, the Leeds slugger is enjoying his stint at ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, because he’s been treated with nothing but respect that works both ways.

Speaking about the importance of fighter treatment in an interview with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison said:

“Of course, obviously, I've been a fighter myself, and throughout my career, there's been times when I've been treated like absolute sh*te and there's been times where I've been treated really well off promoters. And as a fighter, I know what I've wanted to be treated like throughout my career.”

Harrison has been signed with ONE Championship since 2018 and, like many fighters, has had nothing but positive things to say about the way ONE treats and takes care of its fighters.

Liam Harrison is ready for one more run before calling it a career

Harrison, 38, knows that father time will eventually catch up to him, forcing him to hang up his gloves for good. With that in mind, the British striking superstar is ready to go on one more run and it all starts on January 12 when he makes his long-awaited return to the Circle.

Stepping into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Liam Harrison will strap on the four-ounce gloves for a Muay Thai clash with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker.

‘Hands of Stone’ will make his debut in the art of eight limbs before he returns to the all-encompassing sport, a realm that he has dominated for 15 years.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.