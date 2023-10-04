"I don't like boxing" - Canelo Alvarez shocks fans with his sport of choice

Canelo Alvarez is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. In 64 matches, the Mexican superstar has only ever lost twice and drawn twice. His only defeats were to potential GOAT Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the much larger, unbeaten light heavyweight kingpin Dmitry Bivol.

One of his two draws came in his first fight against Gennadiy Golovkin, a previously unbeaten unified world champion, whom Canelo Alvarez defeated in their rematch and trilogy bout. His first draw was against Jorge Juarez in only his fifth professional fight in 2006.

After beating Jermell Charlo this past Saturday, the Mexican superstar brought his tally of wins to 60 victories in 64 fights.

Despite his legendary status in the pugilistic world, boxing isn't his favorite sport. During an interview on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Alvarez touched on numerous topics. After being asked if he watches MMA, especially given that he's been challenged by UFC fighters before, Alvarez said the following:

"No. I don't even watch boxing. I don't like watching boxing."

Stunned by his answer, the Nelk Boys asked him about the sports he does watch and were even more surprised by the champion's response:

"Golf. Every weekend."

While the revelation may have been shocking, it's not unheard of for certain athletes at the top of their sport to find other sports more entertaining, given that they devote most of their time to their profession. Few are as devoted as Alvarez is to boxing, and this even served as his main point of contention with Ryan Garcia.

He felt that Garcia didn't train as seriously as he should have and that he was squandering his potential.

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next?

In the wake of his masterclass against Jermell Charlo, several names were thrown at Canelo Alvarez. However, there aren't any clear plans on who he'll face next, as he showed no interest in a potential bout with Terence Crawford. Another boxer who threw his name into the hat was Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' claimed that, just as his older brother had boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr., he would box Canelo Alvarez in an effort to prove the greatness of his story. Whether Alvarez will accept the matchup, however, remains to be seen.

