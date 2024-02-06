“I like to challenge myself” – Fabricio Andrade open to superfight vs. Rodtang, Takeru, Superlek

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has never lacked the confidence or ambition to shoot for the stars.

Since his arrival in the promotion, ‘Wonder Boy’ has had his sights set on reaching the very top and challenging himself in one way or another.

His run in the bantamweight division has been nothing short of spectacular with the sole loss of his ONE Championship career coming at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16.

Despite falling short on his attempt to become a two-sport world champion by competing in kickboxing against ‘The General’, this hasn’t deterred Andrade from potentially stepping into another striking match-up down the line.

He told the South China Morning Post that some of the big names that call ONE home, Rodtang, Takeru and Superlek, would still be incredibly enticing offers at a later stage:

“I like to challenge myself you know, so that would be an option as well, but yeah right now I need to stay focused in MMA you know, I already got a lot of people calling me out in MMA”

Watch the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade is focused on maintaining his grip in MMA

While contests against any of the three previously mentioned names would be huge for Fabricio Andrade, he currently has business to attend to.

As mentioned in the interview, ‘Wonder Boy’s focus is currently on his own division where he intends to remind everyone who the best bantamweight star is.

‘Wonder Boy’ will undoubtedly have a few challengers eyeing up a title shot after his loss to Haggerty but anyone expecting to find a less than 100 percent world champion will be sorely mistaken.

With an emphasis on making sure that he can compete to the best of his ability before stepping inside the Circle, the Brazilian will only be better than before when he returns to his division.