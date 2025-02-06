“I would like to be the champion again” - Nong-O eyeing vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne in foray to new division

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama will be making his flyweight debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend.

Nong-O will be competing in this weight class for the first time in over a decade, and the 38-year-old veteran has big plans in the division. Of course, he's gunning for a world title opportunity in the hopes of once again becoming a world champion.

The Evolve MMA and Hama Muay Thai representative said in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"The Flyweight division title is still vacant. Of course, every athlete wants to be the champion. If I have the chance, I would like to be the champion again."

Nong-O is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters of his generation. And if there's anyone who can return to world title glory at the age of 38, Nong-O is the guy to do it.

Fans won't have to wait long to see the legend back in action inside the ONE Championship ring.

Nong-O Hama faces young star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama is set to face rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nong-O Hama's next bout.

