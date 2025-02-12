  • home icon
  • “I would like to continue to improve myself” - Prajanchai insists he can get even better after flawless title defense vs Ellis Badr Barboza

“I would like to continue to improve myself” - Prajanchai insists he can get even better after flawless title defense vs Ellis Badr Barboza

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 12, 2025 09:00 GMT
Ellis Badr Barboza and Prajanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand put on a spectacular performance last weekend, but the 30-year-old double champ says there's more where that came from.

Prajanchai delivered one of the most savage beatdowns of his career when he battered challenger Ellis Badr Barboza into submission in their main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 28.

Speaking to the media after the fight in a post-event interview, Prajanchai reacted to how people praised his victory. And he said he wants to do even better in the future.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:

"I’m very thankful for the comments but I would like to continue to improve myself in terms of my performance. I would like to continue to do better each day."

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai thanks team and close family for helping in victory: "We win together"

One who is always willing to give credit where it's due, Prajanchai PK Saenchai showered thanks on his team and close family for helping him achieve victory in his latest world title defense.

Prajanchai told ONE Championship:

"I want to say a big thank you to my family, my girlfriend, and everyone who always supported me. But most importantly, my team, my boss, PK Saenchai - everyone in this team, the trainer, the coaches, every teammate. If we win, we win together, if we lose, we lose together. And tonight, we did it."

