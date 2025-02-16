"I was like, f**k!” - UFC Vegas 102 winner frustrated with being unable to surpass Shavkat Rakhmonov for impressive record in the octagon

Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the most impressive talents to grace the UFC since 2020, and has trailblazed his way to the top of the welterweight division. The Kazakh fighter holds a 19-0 record, with 18 of those wins coming via finish. His most recent win, against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310, was his first win via decision.

Rakhmonov had won his previous three fights via submission, and holds five submissions and one knockout win in the octagon.

At UFC Vegas 102, which took place on Feb. 15, Youssef Zalal had the chance to eclipse the welterweight title contender's three-fight submission streak. The Moroccan previously fought in the UFC between 2020-2022 before his release. After being re-signed by the promotion in March 2024, Zalal won his first three fights via submission.

His fourth fight came against No.10 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar, as they clashed in the co-main event of the fight night card, with Zalal securing a unanimous decision win.

He appeared in front of the media following the result and reflected on being unable to find a submission, saying:

"Bro you know what's the crazy part? Me and Shavkat has the most submission streak. I was like, f**k I want to beat that! I want to be the first guy... I want to be [among] those names, man. When they pop that s**t, I want to be there. But, I'll be there."

Check out Youssef Zalal's reaction to remaining tied with Shavkat Rakhmonov's record below (7:27):

Belal Muhammad ready to silence doubters against Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov were set to clash at UFC 310 in December for the welterweight title. But just over a month before fight night, the champion withdrew from the bout due to a severe bone infection in his toe.

Rakhmonov instead faced off against Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310, in what was dubbed an official title eliminator.

'Remember the Name' was in attendance for the bout, and was interviewed by TNT Sports following the Kazakh fighter's victory.

Muhammad said:

"I'm excited right because I was supposed to fight him now, so I was studying him watching tape on him. Now he just gave me an extra 25 minutes to watch. So I just want to get back in there…I’m hyped. I can’t wait to get in there and I can’t wait to show the world that there’s level to this. I’m the best in the world."

Check out Belal Muhammad discuss facing Shavkat Rakhmonov below (0:10):

