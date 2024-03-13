“I would like to get the fight” - Fabricio Andrade out for revenge after losing to Jonathan Haggerty in kickboxing tilt

Fabricio Andrade doesn’t plan to sit on a loss for too long.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion suffered his first defeat in ONE Championship when he faced British superstar Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Haggerty, who already held the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, stunned Andrade with a furious second-round knockout to reach double-champ status in November 2023.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade said he’s determined to get back to action once he’s medically cleared from his lingering injuries.

Fabricio Andrade stressed that one of the fighters he’s setting his sights on is Haggerty.

“I would like to get the fight [defeat to Haggerty] back you know, I don't think I was 100 percent for the fight and I would like to get a rematch, you know. Loss is hard for me. I don't like to lose, so I wanna get that fight back as well.”

Andrade was in the best form of his career heading into his champion-versus-champion duel against Haggerty in Bangkok.

With six straight wins against the best bantamweights of the promotion, Andrade was on cloud nine until Haggerty sent him crashing back to earth with a brutal second-round knockout at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It’s unclear when Andrade will return to action, but he’s back home in Brazil to recover from the wear and tear he endured in the past year.

Fabricio Andrade has no plans of chasing two-division supremacy just yet

While some fighters would quickly jump the chance at two-division glory, Fabricio Andrade would rather stay at bantamweight for the foreseeable future.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion feels he can still further his legacy in the 145-pound division.

In the same interview, Andrade said:

“Of course, in the future, I might get bigger. I could also go down [in weight] but going down is very hard. You’ve got to stay [disciplined] and you're going to be worried about your weight all the time. I think going down is possible but right now I need to stay focused on the bantamweight division.”

Watch Andrade's interview below: