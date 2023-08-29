"I have to live in reality" - Demetrious Johnson says Sean O'Malley is a 'way tougher' fight than Aljamain Sterling as he breaks down possible fight

One FC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson broke down Sean O’Malley’s skillset and explained what makes ‘Sugar’ a tough fight - even for one of the greatest fighters of all time. ‘Mighty Mouse’ is considered among the brightest minds in the history of the MMA and displayed his high fight IQ while assessing his chances against O’Malley.

He recently did an interview with ‘blockasset’ and drew attention to Sean O’Malley’s multi-faceted game while doing an assessment from a competitive standpoint. ‘Mighty Mouse’ also pointed out his own limitations due to growing age and said:

“I have to live in reality... He might even be faster than me now that I’m old as s*** compared to some people out there being 37 years old. He’s longer, he’s faster. He’s a way cleaner striker than I am. It would be so hard just to get to him.There’s no yellow card in the UFC. So he can use his bilateral movement every single time. He’s got a great jab. He’s got a great right hand.”

The former UFC flyweight champion explained his keys to victory against Sean O’Malley. But he admitted that ‘Sugar’ is still a tough fight nevertheless.

“I have to chop this tree down, leg leg-kick him. As I leg kick him, I’ve got to make sure he doesn’t get a good check off so I don’t hurt my leg. That would be way tougher fight than Aljamain Sterling.”

Watch Demetrious Johnson express his thoughts below:

Demetrious Johnson is arguably the most dominant long-reigning champion in the UFC history. He defended the UFC flyweight title a total of 11 times and was expected by the UFC brass to move up in weight to challenge former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for the title. However, the transition never came to fruition due to contractual disputes between DJ and the organization.

Assuming that ‘Mighty Mouse’ was still a flyweight champion, he would be at a disadvantage in many areas of the game apart from being a much older fighter. Johnson, at 5-foot-3 tall, would have to deal with massive size discrepancy against a 5-foot-11 tall Sean O’Malley, who would also have a lethal 6-in reach advantage over the veteran fighter.

Sean O’Malley is eyeing a December return to competition

Sean O’Malley won the UFC bantamweight title with an impressive knockout win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in August. He is keen on staying active and wants to attempt the first defense of his title in December.

The sole loss of O’Malley’s professional MMA career was handed to him by Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, who also secured a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz on the UFC 292 undercard. During the post-fight interview, Sean O’Malley expressed his desire to avenge the loss.

While ‘Chito’ seems excited by the prospect of a title shot, ‘Sugar’ warned the Ecuadorian fighter that it is not a done deal. O’Malley has been called out by many elite names in the division. However, being a champion he has the liberty to choose.