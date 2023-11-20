“I’ll accept it” – Jonathan Di Bella wouldn’t turn down opportunity to welcome Takeru to ONE

Jonathan Di Bella reminded fans what he is all about at ONE Fight Night 15, and he even has an eye on a promotional newcomer in Takeru next.

Returning to the circle for the first time since winning the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship, the Canadian-based athlete beat Danial Williams to earn his first title defense.

Now, the champ is looking at making a quick turnaround to get a third win under his belt in the promotion. That being said, there is one huge name that is hanging over all the top competitors in the smaller weight classes.

Fans have long anticipated the ONE debut of Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa, and Di Bella is happy to welcome him to the promotion if necessary.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he spoke about a potential catchweight contest that would be unmissable:

“If they offer me a fight, yeah. If they offered me I wouldn’t mind, yeah. But at 130 [pounds] would be good, because I know he can't come to 125 and I can't go 135, so a 130 would be good. But I'm looking to the guys in the division, obviously. But if they offered it to me, yeah I'll accept it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Plenty of options await Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa

One of the most exciting things about Takeru Segawa signing with ONE Championship is all the opportunities that are now available.

With an entire roster full of new faces for him to challenge, fans have dreamed of seeing matchups that, for a long time, looked like they would never happen.

While stepping inside the circle to face the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon or Superlek Kiatmoo9 might be the ones everyone is dreaming of, Di Bella could be a great introduction for the huge signing.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can go back and watch Di Bella’s latest win inside the Circle via the free event replay of ONE Fight Night 15.