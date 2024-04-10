"I'll beat him up" - Ben Tynan 'confident' he will come out on top in potential Anatoly Malykhin showdown

Ben Tynan moved to 2-0 on the global stage of ONE Championship this past weekend, and he did not waste any time opening up about what's next on his radar.

The Canadian heavyweight MMA superstar kept his unbeaten resume and perfect finishing record intact with a first-round finish against Australian slugger Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 last Friday, April 5.

'Vanilla Thunder' displayed a strong base in the grappling and striking department before finishing 'The Duke of Canberra' with a salvo of strikes on the ground at 2:36 of round one.

With another victory against an elite opponent under the ONE banner – the first coming against South Korean heavy-hitter Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 in November last year, talk about a world title fight against Anatoly Malykhin followed suit.

While he believes he'd need another win to secure a shot at the Russian's ONE heavyweight MMA world title, Ben Tynan feels he will be ready to dance with the three-division MMA king when the time comes.

The 30-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I have full confidence in my abilities, and he's a tough guy, an absolute stud. But his frame, his size, he's a middleweight. There's no way I could make a middleweight, you know. So to think about that guy defending himself and the heavyweight division, it's a no. I'll beat him up."

As confident as he is in his skill set to do the unimaginable, stopping the in-form Malykhin is a tall order even for someone of Tynan's caliber.

'Sladkiy' has gone from strength to strength under the ONE spotlight over the years, and he has not one, not two, but three prestigious 26-pound world titles to his name.

Anatoly Malykhin reacts to Ben Tynan's win at ONE Fight Night 21

Like most martial arts enthusiasts worldwide, MMA's first three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin was impressed by what Ben Tynan showcased last week in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following the Canadian's dominant win, the Golden Team representative offered:

"I'm glad to see some new faces in ONE. A strong opposition is exactly what I need."

