"I'll do my best to come out victorious" - Lito Adiwang dedicates fight against Keito Yamakita to Filipino fans

More than extending his win streak to four and potentially earning a spot in the strawweight division's top five rankings with a win over Keito Yamakita on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28, Lito Adiwang wants to display a spectacular performance for all his Filipino countrymen. Adiwang specifically identified all the fans who will be in attendance at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and told The MMA Superfan:

"Of course, I'll do my best to come out victorious here. I know we have countrymen who will fly out to watch again just like my previous fights. Bangkok is "The Land of Smiles" so I want them to go out smiling from that stadium."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

The Soma Fight Club athlete is currently sitting on a three-fight win streak with victories over Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado and Danial Williams. He hopes to add the 'Pocket Monk' to his growing list of victims.

Lito Adiwang happy to maximize the complete offering of SOMA Fight Club for his development

In the same interview with The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang shared his satisfaction with his current team at SOMA Fight Club and how he maximizes his time at their facilities.

According to the 31-year-old slugger, the gym has helped him achieve his goal of improving all aspects of his game. He said:

"It's really a huge help for me because that's really important. My main job as a fighter is to train, rest, and recover. And then repeat. I get to do that here because I only train in one gym where everything is - strength and conditioning, wrestling, BJJ, boxing, to Muay Thai."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

