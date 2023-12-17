“I’ll do my best” – Phetjeeja embraces ‘underdog’ role against Anissa Meksen

Thai sensation Phetjeeja is more than happy to play the role of the underdog when she steps inside the ring for her first shot at a ONE world championship.

On Friday, Dec. 22, ‘The Queen’ makes her return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium riding an incredible four-fight knockout streak. However, she will face the toughest test of her already illustrious career thus far when she meets seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen.

The two warriors will meet for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

With this being Phetjeeja’s first foray into the world of kickboxing, she enters the bout as an understandable underdog, but it’s a role that she embraces.

“I realize that I’m an underdog when it comes to this fight with Anissa, both physically and with the experience in kickboxing – because it’s my first time in kickboxing while she is number one in her division – but I don’t want to worry much. I’ll do my best,” she told ONE Championship.

Anissa Meksen will look to keep her ‘O’ intact against Phetjeeja

Like her opponent, Anissa Meksen goes into her first ONE world title opportunity with an undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner. Making her promotional debut in April 2022, ‘C18’ scored a unanimous decision victory over Marie Ruumet. She followed that up with a solid performance against Dangkongfa Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2.

With more than 300 combined wins between Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen, their championship title tilt on Friday night is sure to electrify the raucous crowd inside Thailand’s Mecca of Muay Thai.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.