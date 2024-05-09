"I'll give that one to Harrison" - Lito Adiwang sees Liam Harrison coming out on top in "legend vs. legend" clash with Seksan

During the recovery period that Liam Harrison has undergone, he had one fight on his mind that he wanted to tick off before riding into the sunset. The Brit knows that after spending two years away from the circle due to the injury that he suffered in his last fight, he is in the final stages of his career.

With that in mind, 'Hitman' had one name he wanted to tick off his hit list before both of them bring their legendary careers to an end. Fellow fan favorite and striking legend Seksan has been going through an Indian summer in his career during the time that Harrison has been away.

Both men have undergone very different paths as of late, with Harrison on the sidelines whilst Seksan racked up wins, but now their careers will meet head on.

At ONE 168 on September 6, they will clash at the Ball Arena in Denver in what is sure to be a bucket list fight for striking fans.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang gave his prediction for the fight as well as speaking about his own excitement to watch Liam Harrison throw down alongside 'The Man Who Yields To No One':

"I'll give that one to Harrison. Both are legends. I am eager to see that legend vs. legend match, instead of Harrison facing off against a young gun."

Liam Harrison has one problem to solve before facing Seksan

While his fight with Seksan is going to be huge for striking fans, Liam Harrison cannot afford to get sidetracked at this moment.

He is far too experienced to overlook any opponent, and before he heads to Denver the Brit is set to make his comeback at ONE 167, where he faces Katsuki Kitano.

In his first fight back since the injury he suffered against Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison looks to emerge victorious at the Impact Arena in Bangkok in a fight that he believes will help him to dust off the cobwebs.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.