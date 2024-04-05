"I'll just take you down then" - Ben Tynan warns aggressive opponents of his elite wrestling ability

At ONE Fight Night 21, heavyweight contender Ben Tynan looks to keep his undefeated record in tact by going 2-0 in ONE Championship.

'Vanilla Thunder' came into the promotion with a lot of hype around him and lived up to it on his promotional debut.

At ONE Fight Night 16 last November, Tynan put in a dominant performance against powerhouse hitter Kang Ji Won.

His grappling pedigree proved to be the difference in this fight as he was able to consistently secure takedowns and choose where the fight took place.

A third-round finish capped off his debut win and set him up for another big fight against Duke Didier on April 5.

Ahead of fight night at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tynan recapped his previous win in an interview with ONE Championship, where he spoke about his approach in that fight:

"I thought I was going to have to bring the striking out and he was what I was expecting. Going into the fight, I figured a guy like that, he's probably gonna be more cautious of my fighting. So I thought maybe he would like to stick with the jab, stay lower, and move, but he came out guns blazing, and it actually surprised me at first. And I was like, 'Oh, cool, alright, I'll just take you down then'."

Ben Tynan will look to show more of his mixed martial arts game at ONE Fight Night 21

Ben Tynan used his grappling very effectively in his ONE Championship debut but this time around, we could see more of his overall game.

Duke Didier is also a heavyweight that likes to lean on his grappling in order to secure the victory and this makes this fight an interesting test for both men.

The contest could come down to who is able to implement their grappling more effectively or, we could see both men test their striking skills against one another.

These are the kinds of challenges that Tynan will face as he moves up the heavyweight ladder and against Didier, he will need to show how he deals with an opponent that also likes to take the fight to the floor.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

