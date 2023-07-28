‘I'll be prepared to fight anyone’ - ‘Buchecha’ ready for opponent change if ‘Reug Reug’ pulls out AGAIN

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida isn’t backing down from anyone, even if it’s against a late-notice opponent.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend is set for his fifth mixed martial arts fight when he takes on ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

This is the third time that ‘Buchecha’ was scheduled to face ‘Reug Reug’ under the ONE Championship banner, and Almeida says he’s ready for whatever happens during the card’s lead-up.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Almeida said he’ll fight anyone if Kane once again goes down with an injury.

Almeida said:

“He was injured on the eve of the fight, so it was even a little difficult to find an opponent at the last minute. That's why he delayed my MMA debut.”

He added:

"But I think that now the division has narrowed and there isn't much to go on, I believe that this time the fight will really happen. But if it doesn't happen, I'll be prepared to fight anyone.”

‘Buchecha’ was supposed to face Kane in his MMA debut in 2021, but the Senegalese grappler dropped out of the bout due to injury. They were again scheduled for another match in 2022, but it also fell through due to similar circumstances.

Nevertheless, both fighters are healthy and are ready to throw down in Bangkok.

‘Buchecha’ is 4-0 in his MMA career, the entirety of which was fought under ONE Championship, with all coming by way of first-round finish. The 17-time BJJ world champion has three submission wins and one technical knockout victory.

A win against ‘Reug Reug’ could lead Almeida to a shot at the ONE heavyweight world title that’s under the possession of Anatoly Malykhin.

Almeida’s match against Kane, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free in North America via Prime Video.