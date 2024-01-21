“I’ll show him” – Joshua Pacio vows to showcase "improved footwork" in Jarred Brooks fight at ONE 166

Joshua Pacio assures reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks that he has fixed the holes in his game ahead of their title rematch.

In December 2022, ‘The Passion’ surrendered his strawweight title to ‘The Monkey God’ after delivering a lackluster 25-minute performance in the ONE 164 headliner.

Since then, Pacio has bounced back with an impressive performance against Mansur Malachiev, earning him another shot at the man who took his title a little more than a year ago.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, ahead of their sequel scrap at ONE 166: Qatar, Pacio promised that Brooks would see ‘The Passion’ at a whole new level come fight night.

Pacio said:

“I admit, I was more stagnant in that match than I usually am. Brooks predicted that I’ll just keep moving around in the rematch and I’ll show him my improved footwork.”

It will be Brooks’ first time defending the strawweight world title since relieving Pacio of the crown in Manila.

Jarred Brooks has big plans once his rematch with Joshua Pacio is in the books

Since climbing to the top of the divisional mountain, Jarred Brooks has been relatively inactive. In fact, he has only competed once since his fight with Joshua Pacio, challenging ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in August.

‘The Monkey God’ survived seven and a half minutes with ‘Darth Rigatoni,’ but in the end, he succumbed to a rear-naked choke, dashing his dreams of two-sport glory for now.

In the time since, Brooks has been pushing hard for a champion vs. champion clash with ONE’s flyweight titleholder and P4P great Demetrious Johnson.

Perhaps if ‘The Monkey God’ delivers another strong showing against Pacio in the Qatar capital of Lusail, it will encourage ‘Mighty Mouse’ to come back for one more big matchup inside the Circle.

ONE 166: Qatar will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.