“I’ll show him who’s boss” - Tawanchai open to defending featherweight Muay Thai belt against Jonathan Haggerty

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai is more than ready to put his gold on the line against the promotion’s current bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty.

In a few short hours, Tawanchai will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a kickboxing clash with ‘Smokin’ Joe Nattawut.

Before looking to score his sixth-straight win, the Thai superstar sat down with ONE Championship to discuss a potential champion vs. champion superfight with British titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

“He can move up to fight me in my weight class,” Tawanchai said. “Because I probably wouldn't be able to lose weight to go down on him. Although I can really do it, I will probably be too weak to fight. But if he wants to challenge me for Muay Thai gold badly, I’ll be welcoming him. And, I’ll show him who’s boss.”

Currently, Jonathan Haggerty is gearing up for a superfight at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 against reigning bantamweight MMA champ, Fabricio Andrade, with the winner walking away as the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

After scoring a stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world title, fighters have been chomping at the bit to book a bout with ‘The General.’ Current flyweight titleholders Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon have both expressed an interest in facing Haggerty.

Then you also have the impending return of Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison who would love the opportunity to challenge Jonathan Haggerty in an all-Brit battle inside the Circle.

With everyone chomping at the bit to get a piece of Haggerty, who would you like to see ‘The General’ square off with once he settles some business with Fabricio Andrade?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

And don’t forget to tune in on November 3 for ONE Fight Night 16 featuring Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.