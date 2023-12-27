“I’ll be training very hard to fight her” – Phetjeeja looks forward to wild title unification bout vs Janet Todd

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has proven herself to be a star for ONE Championship this year thanks to her ONE Friday Fights performances throughout 2023.

In her final contest of the year at ONE Friday Fights 46, the stakes were raised significantly as she found herself competing for a world championship.

Her hard work at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, was rewarded with the chance to win the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing gold against world renowned competitor, Anissa Meksen.

‘The Queen’ got her hand raised at the end of the five round contest to set her up for even bigger and better things going into 2024.

As the year comes to a close, the interim champion spoke to the promotion about her anticipation to try and unify the belts against Janet Todd in the new year:

“I hope Janet Todd is ready for me because I’ll be training very hard to fight her and I want her to be 100 percent ready to face me.”

ONE Championship fans who missed out or want to relive any of the action from ONE Friday Fights 46 can catch the on-demand replay at watch.onefc.com.

The rise of Phetjeeja has been one of the best stories of the year in ONE Championship

Through the weekly Friday Fights series in Bangkok, Thailand, some incredible talents have been discovered and given a platform to shine. Phetjeeja sits right at the top of that list.

Her four consecutive wins via finish put her on the map in a big way, and when called to take a big step up at the final card of the year, she rose to the occasion as usual.

Stopping her opponents at the Mecca of Muay Thai is one thing, but to go toe-to-toe with Meksen in kickboxing and emerge triumphant is a huge achievement.

‘The Queen’ will look to continue her incredible momentum into the unification fight with Todd which is sure to be a highly anticipated match-up for next year.