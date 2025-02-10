  • home icon
  • “I have been a long-time fan” - Kongthoranee says it was an absolute honor to duel the legendary Nong-O

By Ted Razon
Modified Feb 10, 2025 15:12 GMT
Kongthoranee (R) hugs Nong-O | Image by ONE Championship
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai reflected on his idols becoming rivals moment with the great Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday.

In the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28, the 28-year-old rising star welcomed the Muay Thai royalty to the promotion's stacked 135-pound division.

In the lead-up to this high-level battle, Kongthoranee was never shy about proclaiming his adoration for Nong-O, whom he looked up to when he was just starting in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

After sharing the Lumpinee Stadium ring with the 38-year-old legend, Kongthoranee humbly said it was an honor to duel one of the greatest strikers in the sport's history.

The No. 4-ranked contender said during the ONE Fight Night 28 post-event press conference:

"Yes, I have been a long-time fan of Nong-O. When I first started Muay Thai, I was already a fan of Nong-O."

While admittedly awe-struck by his childhood hero, Kongthoranee didn't let his admiration for Nong-O get in the way of business.

The Sor Sommai Gym standout put on arguably one of the best performances of his career, as he outclassed the former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin for the full three rounds for the well-deserved split decision victory.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Kongthoranee knew he had the victory in the bag at ONE Fight Night 28

While Kongthoranee's win over Nong-O was too close for comfort, he wasn't nervous heading into the judges' scorecards.

The two-time Rajadamnerm champion, after all, had faith that his laser-like lefts and sharp kicks found a home all night long.

As such, Kongthronaee remained confident that his strikes were much sharper, more precise, and did more damage, which should be enough to persuade the judges. He said in the post-fight presser:

"I was pretty confident before my name was announced because I felt like my weapons, and my striking was sharper and more accurate."
youtube-cover

