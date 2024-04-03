"I have a lot of faith in my wrestling" - Tye Ruotolo says he never pulls guard regardless of the size of the opponent

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States won't back down from any challenge. It doesn't matter if his opponent is bigger or stronger than he is.

The 21-year-old says he never pulls guard and has complete trust in his skills, particularly in his wrestling, to get the job done against any foe.

Speaking on The Shintaro Higashi Show, Ruotolo talked about being constantly on the attack, and never pulling guard for defensive purposes.

The American star said:

"You know, I have a lot of faith in my wrestling. You know I'll never pull guard, right? So I love that. I love that no matter how big they are, or who it is."

Ruotolo is one of the most exciting grapplers in the world today. His unique, flowing style features explosive movements and unorthodox techniques not normally seen in traditional grappling.

See the interview below:

The 21-year-old gets to put that style to the test once again this weekend.

Ruotolo is ready to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title for the first time against Australia's Izaak Michell in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free, as the event airs on U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5.

Tye Ruotolo asked for Izaak Michell and he received: "I love fighting the biggest and best guys"

Tye Ruotolo has long clamored for a match with Australian powerhouse Izaak Michell in ONE Championship, and now the fight is a reality.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ruotolo couldn't contain his excitement for Friday night.

The 21-year-old said:

"I love fighting the biggest and best guys possible, so yeah, I'm really stoked and grateful for this one with Izaak [Michell]."

Poll : Does Izaak Michell have any chance of upsetting Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 21? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion