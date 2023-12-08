“I have a lot of injuries at this point” - Alex Roberts admits suffering several bruises while training early in his career

Aussie standout Alex Roberts has had his fair share of injuries courtesy of his all-or-nothing style of training and competing.

‘The Viking’ will attempt to bring that same energy to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok when he makes his ONE Championship debut as the headlining act of an all-Mauy Thai event. But first, Roberts sat down with ONE Championship to discuss his experience in the art of eight limbs and the plethora of injuries he has endured along the way.

“Well, I've pretty much injured everything there is to injure on the body before, just because I'm pretty much an “all or nothing” sort of guy,” Roberts said. “It's if we're going to do something and do it properly, we train hard and fight hard.

“And that just kind of leads to the injury sometimes because I do too much and I have a lot of injuries at that point.”

Alex Roberts will square off with Ukrainian knockout artist Roman Kryklia with the winner leaving The Land of Smiles as the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Alex Roberts will try to carry his momentum into ONE Fight Night 17

Alex Roberts goes into his ONE Championship debut with a ton of momentum after claiming the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world championship On October 14, following a hard-fought victory over British star Lyndon Knowles. It was that victory that got the attention of ONE officials which ultimately led to his opportunity this Friday night.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Roberts has only been training in Muay Thai for a decade, but he immediately made his presence known, defeating fighters with far more experience than himself.

He’ll look to do exactly that when he meets one of ONE Championship’s most dangerous strikers and current light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, Roman Kryklia, in the ONE Fight Night 17 headliner.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.