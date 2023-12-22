“I love what I do” – Anissa Meksen honored to draw a "strong opponent" in Phetjeeja for interim atomweight kickboxing belt

ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title contender Anissa Meksen, will have her first shot at gold in the promotion at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Across the ring from her will be the young Thai prodigy 'The Queen' Phetjeeja. The two exciting warrior queens will square off for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Meksen recently sat down with ONE Championship to discuss her upcoming interim world title bout. On her dangerous opponent, Phetjeeja, she admits being very happy to welcome the tough road ahead:

"I'm very happy to have the title shot against a strong opponent. Even if I don't fight since more than one year, I train every day because I love what I do. And I feel very strong. I do a lot of sparring to push me every time and I feel so good now. I can't wait to be at the event."

Anissa Meksen's opponent, Phetjeeja, and her staggering resume in ONE Championship

If you want to know just how much of a dangerous opponent Phetjeeja is, just look at what she's done in ONE Championship in just a single year. The 21-year-old Thai is considered to be one of the most feared strikers in the promotion today. The dangerous Thai is on an impressive 12-fight winning streak and has four straight finishes in ONE Championship, and that's just within an eight-month period

Her list of victims inside the ONE Championship ring includes Fani Peloumpi, Celeste Hansen, Ines Pilutti, and former WBC Muay Thai and ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

Anissa Meksen will be Phetjeeja's fifth opponent in 2023 alone, making the Thai one of the most active fighters in the promotion.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.