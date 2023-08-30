"I don't love it" - Dana White explains why Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 4 is a "bad idea"

UFC president Dana White is not too keen to see Alexander Volkanovski face off against Max Holloway for a fourth time.

The featherweight champion has taken on Holloway on three separate occasions in the UFC. 'Volk' first wrestled away the featherweight title from a dominant Holloway at UFC 245 in 2019 via unanimous decision. In the immediate title rematch at UFC 251, the contest between the two was tighter but Volkanovski prevailed yet again via split decision.

However, in their last meeting at UFC 276, Volkanovski was utterly dominant and controlled the proceedings throughout the five rounds. His performance earned him the trilogy outright and another decision win. It also potentially spelled the end for Max Holloway to have a go at the featherweight championship while Alexander Volkanovski reigns.

UFC president Dana White shut down talks of a fourth meeting between the two at the press conference after Dana White's Contender Series 60. He stated it was a bad idea and said:

“I just think that Volkanovski is so dominant right now. I mean, there’s people who believe he beat Islam [Makhachev]. I don’t know if you throw Max at him again at this point in Max’s career. I don’t love it. People want to know? Tell ‘people’ it’s a bad idea.”

Max Holloway has already racked up two wins since his loss to Volkanovski, against No.4 ranked contender Arnold Allen and 'The Korean Zombie' in his last outing, which also won the Fight of the Night bonus.

Check out Dana White's full comments below [22:04]:

Dana White offers bounty for information of fugitive who attempted to break into his home

Dana White was the victim of an attempted break in at his home recently.

The incident happened at his residence in Levant, Maine on Monday. White posted CCTV footage of the attempted break-in on his front door and promised to pay $2500 to anyone with information that will aid the police in apprehending the suspect.

He wrote:

"This f**kface just tried to kick my front door in Levant, Maine. I will [pay] 2500 dollars to the first person to let the police know who he is"

Subsequently, the 23-year-old named Brady Cooper was arrested by law enforcement and charged with two criminal offenses. White posted the update on his Instagram stories along with his appreciation for the authorities and those who helped.

"Thanks to Law Enforcement in Levant!! Appreciate u guys. They got em. Thanks to everyone that called and helped."

Check out his stories below:

White's Instagram stories. [via Instagram @danawhite]