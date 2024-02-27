“I love my monkeys!” - Jarred Brooks on what it means to teach the younger generation of wrestlers in his community

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks spent some time with state and national champions ahead of his massive title tilt with Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

“I love my monkeys!!!!," Brooks captioned his post.

“I’m here at Roots Combat Club in Bloomfield Hills and I just got done teaching a kid’s class with a few of my state champions and a few of my national champions,” Brooks said.

“It gives me energy and it gives me a purpose to make sure that the next generation of, what I think is like me, that I could pursue to help other kids pursue into being champions in anything they want to do," he added.

This Friday, March 1, ‘The Monkey God’ will put his world title on the line against the same man he took it from with a dominant performance at ONE 164 in December 2022.

Jarred Brooks takes pride in shaping the next generation of MMA

“ONE Championship is all about the morality and the stability of mixed martial arts and that’s what I want to instill into my kids,” Brooks continued. “I’m a different type of fighter when I step into the cage or when I’m trying to build up a fight."

“But when I’m here, I want to make sure that I’m instilling great characteristics in each and every kid to make sure that they’re going to be in an amazing place by the time they’re not working with me anymore," he added.

Jarred Brooks will look to keep his unblemished MMA record under the ONE Championship banner intact against a reinvigorated and redemption-seeking Joshua Pacio inside the Lusail Sports Arena. ‘The Monkey God’ was able to shut down Pacio’s offense in their first meeting with his high-pressure style and world-class wrestling.

Will ‘The Passion’ make the appropriate adjustments and live up to his reputation as the ‘Rematch King,’ or will Jarred Brooks once again deliver a dominant performance and retain his 26 pounds of gold?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.