"I would love a rematch" - Bianca Basilio eager to settle the score with Tammi Musumeci

Bianca Basilio looked back to her best at ONE Fight Night 22 where she returned with another impressive highlight reel win. The former IBJJF world champion has shown herself to be an elite competitor but one opponent has gotten the better of her in ONE Championship.

Basilio was defeated by Tammi Musumeci back at ONE Fight Night 8 where a closely contested match-up was scored in favor of Musumeci by the judges.

Outside of this fight, both of the Brazilian's other opponents under the ONE Championship banner have failed to make it past the one-minute mark. It took her just 35 seconds to secure the rear naked choke finish this past weekend inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With her name back in the win column, she used her time on the mic in her post-fight interview to call for a rematch with Musumeci by saying:

"The last time that I was here, I fought against Musumeci and she won. I didn't agree with the decision of the judges. For me, I was the winner, so I would love a rematch."

Bianca Basilio makes the statement that she needed to make

After a closely contested match-up with Tammi Musumeci in her last performance inside the Circle, Bianca Basilio knew exactly what she wanted.

However, another close decision over Nanami Ichikawa may not have been the best position to try and build from in calling for the rematch.

Getting back in there with another rapid finish was exactly what she needed to show that she was a level above the other contenders in and around her weight class.

Bianca Basilio and Musumeci are both two of the best grapplers in the world today and a high-stakes rematch between them following their last meeting would only prove that even further.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.