“I loved seeing the confidence of the women” – Phetjeeja proud to represent women on the global stage of martial arts

Phetjeeja reigned supreme in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 as she ushered in a new era for the ONE atomweight kickboxing division.

The 22-year-old Thai contender, who emerged on the global stage last year, picked up the biggest win of her career to date on March 8 as she defeated Janet Todd to unify the atomweight kickboxing titles.

Alongside claiming the victory, ‘The Queen’ was proud to close out the show on this card in particular. ONE Fight Night 20 was an event in celebration of international women’s day with an all female card taking place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In her post-event interview, the main event winner spoke about inspiring other women to chase their dreams regardless of the trials they may face along the way:

“I'm happy about my victory but more importantly, I feel like it’s rare to see women showing others that we can choose any path and it’s important to show that we can choose any career that we love, and it doesn't have to be anything traditional anymore. I loved seeing the confidence of the women coming out and being inspired by us.”

Phetjeeja is a shining light for women’s striking

The clash between Phetjeeja and Janet Todd this past weekend represented a changing of the guard at the very highest level.

Todd, who announced her retirement after the final bell, has been a trailblazer for competitors like her opponent to look up to.

Now that she is on top, ‘The Queen’ hopes to be able to do the same thing and her story in ONE Championship is already a great source of inspiration.

At just 22 years old she has already left a huge mark on the sport and with the hunger to achieve so much more, this story is just getting started.

North American viewers who missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free event replay on Prime Video.