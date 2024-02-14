“I’m always game” – Lito Adiwang fearless as he heads into epic ONE Fight Night 19 tussle vs Danial Williams

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang said he will be bringing his go-getting mindset when he collides with Australian-Thai martial artist Danial Williams this week.

The two explosive fighters are featured in a strawweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Thunder Kid’ is seeking a third straight victory since returning from a knee injury in September.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang said he is ready wherever the fight against ‘Mini T’ will go and vowed to put on a show.

The 30-year-old Soma Fight Club affiliate said:

“I’m still happy [to face Danial Williams] because at least I was given a fight. For me, whoever they give me, whoever I face, I’m game. I’m always game to fight and put on a show.”

Lito Adiwang was last in action in November where he chalked up his second straight win by edging compatriot Jeremy Miado by unanimous decision.

For his part, Danial Williams makes his return to MMA after competing in kickboxing in his previous two matches.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Lito Adiwang seeks to electrify Lumpinee crowd at ONE Fight Night 19

Lito Adiwang is sure about what he wants to do at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand and is determined to deliver on it.

‘Thunder Kid’ goes for a third straight victory in his upcoming fight against Danial Williams and wants to do it with a bang in front of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium fans.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Soma Fight Club affiliate shared what fans can expect from him come fight night:

“Expect that I’m going there with a bang. I’m going to electrify Lumpinee, entertain the fans, and get the win.”

The Adiwang-Williams fight is one of nine fights on offer at ONE Fight Night 19, which is headlined by the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship match between champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Felipe Lobo.