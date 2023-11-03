"I'm a bad fight stylistically for him" - Robert Whittaker sets sights on former UFC champion for 2024 octagon return 

Robert Whittaker is among the best that MMA has to offer. In fact, for most of his run in the UFC middleweight division, 'The Reaper' has bested everyone who stood in his path. Israel Adesanya was the only exception, at least until UFC 290, which took place on July 4.

Whittaker suffered a crushing loss to Dricus du Plessis, and is now fixated on returning to the octagon with a vengeance. The opponent he has in mind appears to be former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who fought Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

While Whittaker praises Usman, he feels he'll be a difficult matchup for him. During an appearance on the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker expressed his thoughts on a potential bout with Kamaru Usman, saying (at 43:40 minutes):

"He's a welterweight legend. He is, and he's a good fighter. You saw the fight he gave Chimaev, I think I'm a good fight for him. I think I'm a bad fight stylistically for him, but I think it's a fight worth having. You know, we're both good fighters. We're both honorable fighters, and I think we can have a really good, hard fight."

Like Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker has fought at welterweight, but found greater success at middleweight, believing that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' can do the same.

While Usman is yet to say anything about fighting Whittaker, it's the most high-profile bout currently on the table.

Having lost twice to Leon Edwards, he is in a difficult position when it comes to any prospects of regaining the welterweight title, unless Colby Covington beats 'Rocky' at UFC 296. So a matchup with Whittaker could launch him into title contention at middleweight, if he wins.

Robert Whittaker's welterweight run

While he is a modern-day legend in the UFC middleweight division, Robert Whittaker spent the first half of his UFC career competing at 170 pounds. He wasn't nearly as successful as a welterweight, likely due to the weight cut being too taxing.

He scored two wins, before suffering back-to-back losses against Court McGee and the great Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. While he rebounded by defeating Mike Rhodes, it was enough for him to make the move to middleweight.