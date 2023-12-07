“I’m a bit weaker against lower-tier opponents” - Superbon says he needs a tough foe to bring out the best in him

Superbon Singha Mawynn believes having a tough opponent brings out the absolute best in him.

Returning to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 22, the former featherweight kickboxing king will face perhaps one of the toughest men in all of ONE Championship.

Headlining ONE Friday Fights 46, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai Gym affiliate will square off with the reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, in Bangkok, Thailand.

After bouncing back with an impressive second-round knockout against Tayfun Ozcan in June, Superbon will look to capture his first Muay Thai title under the ONE banner, becoming a two-sport world champion.

Speaking about the highly anticipated super-fight with Tawanchai, he suggested that the tougher his opponent is, the stronger he feels on fight night.

“Normally, I’m a bit weaker against lower-tier opponents,” the Thai sensation said during an appearance on Nickynachat. “My abilities drop when I face fighters weaker than me.”

Superbon goes into the bout sitting as the No. 1 ranked contender in both the featherweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.

Will Superbon pour cold water on Tawanchai’s hot streak?

Superbon has one of the most impressive resumes in ONE Championship, earning decisive wins over the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. However, he has yet to face an opponent on a hot streak like Tawanchai.

Claiming the ONE featherweight Muay Thai title with a win over Petchmorakot in September 2022, Tawanchai has added victories over Jamal Yusupov, Davit Kiria, and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, bringing his active win streak to six, four of those coming by way of knockout.

With 131 wins at only 24 years old, Tawanchai has proven to be one of the sport’s most dangerous young guns. His youth could ultimately be the deciding factor when he faces his toughest test to date inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Who comes out on top when two of Thailand’s biggest names alongside Nong-O, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in combat sports collide?

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.