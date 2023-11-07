“I’m definitely coming for him” – Jonathan Haggerty willing to ‘climb the ladder’ to take Fabricio Andrade’s MMA belt

Jonathan Haggerty kept on his winning momentum upon his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

Having claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship earlier this year with a devastating finish over Nong-O Hama, he returned to the Thai capital with another statement performance versus another top-tier opponent.

Facing off against fellow world champion Fabricio Andrade, the two strikers met inside the circle with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt hanging in the balance.

In the fight, Haggerty showed his class as one of the best strikers in the world today, controlling the contest before finding the finish in the second round.

Now reigning as a two-sport world champion since moving up to the bantamweight division, the ambition of ‘The General’ is showing no signs of slowing down.

Immediately after the fight, Haggerty had one thing on his mind in the form of a third golden belt that would put him into a league of his own. Only Stamp Fairtex has been able to win titles in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA under the ONE Championship banner, but the Brit believes he has what it takes.

Aiming to transition to MMA in the near future for a second fight with ‘Wonder Boy', Jonathan Haggerty is out to make history.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he spoke about his three-sport championship ambitions and how he is willing to prove himself as a legitimate contender if necessary:

“For sure, once I won the kickboxing belt and beat him I want his MMA belt. I mean, if there's a few ladders that I have to step in, then I will. I’m definitely coming for him.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.