“I’m excited for that” – Jonathan Di Bella eyes two-sport charge against winner of Prajanchai-Joseph Lasiri war

Reigning ONE straw-weight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella will have his eyes locked on the highly anticipated rematch between Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46.

On December 22, Lasiri, the current ONE straw-weight Muay Thai world champion, will put his belt on the line against the very man he took it from more than a year ago.

The fight will feature as part of the promotion’s final Lumpinee Boxing Stadium event of 2023 and is sure to deliver fireworks.

One man who will have a close eye on the contest is Jonathan Di Bella, an undefeated kickboxing sensation who has his sights set on becoming a two-sport ONE world champion. Speaking with Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Di Bella said:

“Yeah, 100 percent. I’m gonna be watching that fight. It’s a crazy show. I'm excited for that. I'm going to be waking up early for that. Here in New York, it's gonna be like 7 a.m. But, it's good, it's not bad. I'm up early, so yeah, I'll be watching.”

Jonathan Di Bella could find his next opponent in the art of eight limbs

With back-to-back wins over ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams, Jonathan Di Bella has already established himself as one of the top boxers in the world.

But now the Canadian-Italian is eyeing up a potential shot at ONE Championship gold in the art of eight limbs.

With no clear-cut contender in the straw-weight kickboxing division following Zhang Peimian’s shocking upset loss to Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 16, there is no better time than the present for Di Bella to seek a second world title, leading him to a potential clash with the winner of Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai.

Do you want to see the Canadian-Italian challenge for a Muay Thai world title in the future, or would you prefer to see him stick to the eight-ounce gloves?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.