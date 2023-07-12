"I'm very familiar with sloppy fights" - Laura Sanko hopes to make Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg palatable for the audience with her commentary

Laura Sanko wants to put her name in the hat for the commentator position at a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight.

The UFC analyst recently weighed in on the highly anticipated CEO vs. CEO cage match and claimed she would be the perfect candidate to call the fight.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo,' Sanko was asked to comment on Musk's infamous fighting move, 'The Walrus, ' where the Tesla CEO lays on top of his opponent and does nothing till the round ends. Sanko confidently replied:

"It sounds like a very dominant hip-heavy top control [move], with a lot of use of the base."

She then explained why she should be behind the commentary desk during the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight. She said:

"See this is what you need in a commentator, a commentator who can take really sloppy fights, I spent the majority of my time in regional MMA, so I'm very familiar with sloppy fights.

Gotta take the sloppy fight, filter it through and soften it a bit. Not just saying, 'Look at him laying there like a walrus.' You make it sound intentional."

Catch Sanko's comments here (3:45):

After the Tesla CEO challenged the Meta Platforms CEO to a cage fight, UFC president Dana White confirmed both parties' interest in a charity fight. However, there has yet to be confirmation that such an event is in the pipeline.

Jake Paul makes massive $100 million offer to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

With the rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg heating up, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently announced a massive financial proposal to the two tech billionaires.

'The Problem Child' is no stranger to putting on huge pay-per-view shows and generating hype for his boxing endeavors. He claimed that while the Musk vs. Zuckerberg super fight could happen, he wanted the bout to take place in the Middle East.

In a recent episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the 26-year-old offered to put up $100 million guaranteed money for charity, saying:

"I think it very well could happen and I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity. We can guarantee that money."

Jake Paul further further predicted Musk to beat Zuckerberg due to the Tesla CEO's height and size advantage.

Watch the full video below:

