“I'm getting more excited” - Marie McManamon pumped for ONE Championship debut as fight day nears

As Marie McManamon inches closer to her ONE Championship debut, the nerves are giving way to pure anticipation.

The British Muay Thai standout has been tireless grinding day by day, for years. And now, she's only hours away from stepping under the bright lights of the world stage.

Speaking with Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in the pre-event media day, she said:

"A mixture, but now I'm getting more excited as the fight is starting to approach." McManamon said. "I think it's two weeks notice, but it's been like 10 years, really, of hard work. So it's kind of yeah, getting more and more excited as I go."

With McManamon's Muay Thai world title tilt against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues only hours out, the pressure is on.

Despite the short notice, Marie McManamon's gamely stepped up to fight for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title as her promotional debut.

All going according to plan, her first-ever ONE Championship stint could catapult her straight to the top of the division.

"Where I belong" - Marie McManamon to prove she deserves her spot on world stage in title challenge vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Jumping straight into a title fight against a dominant champion like Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is a pretty big ask, but Marie McManamon has no interest in backing down.

She knows this is the level she's worked for, and she's ready to enter the ONE Championship rankings with a bang as she proves she belongs among the best.

In the pre-event media interview, she said:

"Yeah, I feel like it is another level, but it's where I belong. It's another challenge. It's different gloves, and, yeah, fighting against the best in the world. And I do feel like I belong there."

With years of hard work and the biggest fight of her career ahead, Marie McManamon is ready to shake things up in ONE Championship.

Marie McManamon and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29 today at 8 PM EST. Fans in North America and Canada can watch live with an active Prime Video subscription.

