“I’m so glad he showed me respect” – Nong-O proud of Nico Carrillo ahead of Bangkok matchup

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Nong-O Hama is out to prove a point to anyone who thinks he may have lost a step after losing his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

While he is drawing motivation from the doubt that some people may have about his elite ability, the former champion has nothing but positive things to say about his opponent.

The Thai legend has shared the Circle with many top opponents, and Scotland’s Nico Carrillo is set to be the latest to go toe-to-toe with him inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22

There is no bad blood between the two men ahead of their huge fight at the top of the division, but that suits both competitors.

Ahead of the fight, the returning former champion paid respect to his opponent after being shown the same level of admiration by the up-and-coming contender. He thanked Carrillo for being a respectable opponent during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“I’m impressed that he respects me. Because in the past there were many fighters who didn't respect me. Some people don't honor me or they’re rude to me. I'm so glad he showed me respect.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Nong-O says experience will be the difference

After maintaining a tight grasp over the bantamweight division during his long reign as champion, Nong-O is no stranger to facing up-and-coming challengers.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, he will look to prove that he is still a formidable force despite losing his title at ONE Fight Night 9.

Both men will be looking to pick up a win here to solidify their claims as the next man in line for a shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship held by Jonathan Haggerty.

There’s no denying that while Carrillo may be the future of the division in a lot of people’s eyes, this fight is a big step up for him.

Nong-O told ONE Championship that one of his biggest advantages in this fight is the vast experience that he brings to the table compared to the rising contender:

“Maybe I have more fight experience than him.”