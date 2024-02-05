"I'm doing god's work" - UFC lightweight contender offers professional help to people struggling to deal with addiction

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon has started offering his services for those who may be struggling with addiction.

Gordon himself is a recovering drug addict, initially becoming addicted to prescription pain medication when he was 19 years old. This eventually led to a heroin addiction, and by the age of 23, he had become homeless.

'Flash' would eventually check himself into rehab, where he has undergone 10 stints during his own road to recovery. His last was in 2015, when a third overdose left him legally dead for over two minutes.

The 35-year-old has since used his near seven-year sobriety to offer help and guidance to others who are also struggling with their addictions. Recently, Gordon took to X (formerly Twitter) and explained his story, as well as providing contact information for anybody seeking help:

"Guys let me help you! I have tools and resources to get you the help you need if you’re suffering from the addiction. You can change your life no matter how far gone you think you are. Just a bit of commitment, hard work and faith in God is all you need, you can start now ⚡"

In the video, Gordon says:

"I feel like I'm doing god's work by being in service to people. It's priceless and gives me lasting fulfillment."

Gordon has also regularly highlighted that his MMA career has been a major factor in his recovery. He last stepped into the octagon at UFC 295, defeating Mark Madsen via first-round TKO.

As it stands Gordon has no fight lined up for 2024, but he is expected to return to the cage in the coming months.

