"I'm going to keep my pattern" - Marat Grigorian vows to fix blunders from Superbon war at ONE X

Marat Grigorian comes into his trilogy fight with Superbon Singha Mawynn this Friday knowing that he has some mistakes to fix.

Last time the two elite featherweight kickboxers met, the champion at the time put in a dominant performance against Grigorian at ONE X.

When they face each other once again on April 5 with the interim title on the line, both men know what they must change and tweak in order to ensure victory on Friday night in Bangkok.

Grigorian spoke in a recent interview with Violent Money TV about what went wrong for him two years ago when he was convincingly defeated by the Thai striker.

He said that this time out, there's a greater focus on preparing his body to be at his physical peak whilst in the ring, he will look to do what he always does:

"You know, the last time with Superbon, I didn't have a recovery day. So my body was very slow. I was really slow because, yeah, I was not functioning well. But it's not an excuse. I lost that fight clearly and this time I'm going to keep my pattern, and I just need to focus for the fight to recover well and to sleep good. Then, I'm sure it will be a good night for me."

Marat Grigorian knows where he went wrong at ONE X

Superbon's decisive win over Marat Grigorian two years ago evened up their tally against one another after the former Glory world champion stopped his opponent in their first meeting.

Both men know each other very well at this stage and that means it is easy to identify what they could have done better in their previous encounters.

For Grigorian, the emphasis on this fight isn't about completely changing the game plan and trying to surprise his opponent on fight night. Being the best version of himself will give him the best chance of getting his hand raised and leaving Lumpinee with the interim title.

