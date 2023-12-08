“I'm going to make him look completely lost” – Luke Lessei seeking a ‘Fight of The Year’ worthy performance vs. Jo Nattawut

American striking sensation ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei wants to make a statement in his ONE Championship debut. The 27-year-old Dubuque, Iowa native is ready to step into the ring for his first fight in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he’s looking to impress.

Lessei is set to face ONE Championship veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

Speaking to Cageside Press in a recent interview, Lessei was beaming with confidence. The 27-year-old says he’s gunning for total dominance against Nattawut and making him look silly.

‘The Chef’ said:

“It’s gonna be one of two things, he's either gonna get slept or it's going to be Fight of the Year. Get that Fight of the Year bonus or I'm going to make him look completely lost in there [to] close 2023 on a big note.”

Lessei is out to make a statement against a wily veteran in Nattawut and can’t wait to put on a show in his first fight in ONE Championship.

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei is up for the challenge in ONE debut

Lessei knows he has to win impressively at ONE Fight Night 17, but he’s not at all fazed. He says he thrives under pressure and can’t wait to face a worthy foe in Nattawut. He added:

“I'm not an idiot and I know how hard this challenge is going to be for me. But like I said, I've been training my whole life for something like this. I don't want to keep fighting people at a lower level than me. I need to fight people who are seen as better than me.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.