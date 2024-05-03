"I'm going to do the same things" - Natalia Diachkova plans to be at her explosive best in ONE Fight Night 22 headliner

Upcoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Natalia Diachkova is sticking to her bread and butter for her upcoming showdown with Smilla Sundell.

The pair will throw down as the main attraction of the ONE Fight Night 22 card on May 3, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Diachkova shared during her pre-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I'm feeling great, I'm feeling great about the fight. There are no problems. Just looking forward to the fight. I'm going to do the same things, and hopefully, I can keep up my winning streak as well."

See the full interview below:

'Karelian Lynx' is the only one eligible fighter to win the 26-pound golden belt since 'The Hurricane' failed to make weight and was stripped of her world title during the weigh-ins.

This turn of events is a double-edged sword for Natalia Diachkova because it could add or minimize pressure on her as the showdown inches closer.

She plans to use her four-fight win streak to her advantage, with her most recent victory coming against the expense of Chellina Chirino in March at ONE Friday Fights 55, where she scored a first-round knockout win.

Natalia Diachkova claims that a victory is a must against Smilla Sundell

Heading into the biggest fight of her career, Natalia Diachkova wants nothing short of a victory when her fight with the 19-year-old Swedish phenom ends on Friday night. It would not only crown her as the new undisputed queen of the division but will also be a career-defining triumph for her.

Furthermore, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative will trust her preparation for this camp since she has done everything right to prepare.

Catch Diachkova and Smilla Sundell throw hands in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, as it is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3.