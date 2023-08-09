“I’m gonna roll him up” - Flyweight king Demetrious Johnson answers Bradley Martyn’s ambitious call out

Demetrious Johnson is down to shut Bradley Martyn up.

The bodybuilding social media personality once declared in a conversation with Brendan Schaub that he could nullify and beat the mixed martial arts legend in a fight. The reason for his belief is that he’s 260 pounds of pure muscle.

Johnson, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion, is arguably the greatest MMA fighter in history, and he told his rival-turned-friend Henry Cejudo that he’ll fly to California to twist Martyn into physically impossible positions.

In the debut episode of Henry Cejudo’s GOAT Talk on Youtube, Johnson said he told Schaub of his plans to roll with Martyn.

Johnson said:

“It’s funny, you know, he’s 265 lbs, he’s a bodybuilder. So obviously, he’s got the weight advantage, but at the end of the day, you know that’s the beautiful thing about grappling. It’s not about the weight, it’s about technique. And we’re gonna try to grapple. You know I told Brendan Schaub that I want to make it happen, I’m busy doing other things right now. But when I get back from all my vacation, I’m gonna fly down to Calabasas, and we’re going to roll man. I’m gonna roll him up.”

Martyn is a fitness YouTuber who emphasizes weight training and muscle growth. Although he’s a mountain of a human being at around 6’3” and in the region of 260 lbs, the American influencer has no fighting credentials whatsoever.

Johnson, meanwhile, is the greatest flyweight in MMA history. ‘Mighty Mouse’ defended the UFC flyweight world title a record 11 straight times before he moved to ONE Championship in 2019.

The American legend captured the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Title when he beat Danny Kingad in the tournament final at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019. He then became the ONE flyweight world champion when he beat Adriano Moraes in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.