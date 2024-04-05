"I'm more of a grinder competitor" - Kade Ruotolo wouldn't mind digging deep for a win vs Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21

Kade Ruotolo believes that his signature grappling style will once again prove to be the difference when he returns at ONE Fight Night 21 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Both he and his brother Tye have had incredible success in ONE Championship, thanks to their relentless approach to competition.

Competing against either of the Ruotolo brothers means weathering a constant storm of pressure, chained submission attacks, and no room to breathe.

This style will be on full show on April 5 as both brothers share the card with one another.

Kade believes that his match-up against submission specialist Francisco Lo in a non-title catchweight contest will allow him to demonstrate this once again.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion told CountFilms TV that his physicality and mental strength make him a force to be reckoned with.

"I definitely think I'm more of a grinder competitor, I think, you know, kind of just more physical, you know. I think he has the size advantage on be, but you know, when it comes up to the mental, I don't think anyone's stronger than my brother and I."

Kade Ruotolo has proven that many times already in ONE Championship

The things that Kade Ruotolo is saying ahead of April 5 aren't going to be news to anyone who has seen him compete before in ONE Championship.

Kade's constant pressure and output have seen him dominate opponents inside the Circle and so far, no one has had an answer to it.

Even a fellow elite competitor like Tommy Langaker wasn't able to solve this problem in their two meetings.

Francisco Lo may offer a slightly different approach, thanks to his creative and opportunistic submission game. But, that will be difficult to implement once the contest starts slipping away from him.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

