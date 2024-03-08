“I’m happy to see how it is today” – Phetjeeja glad to see women lead historic ONE Fight Night 20 card

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is set to take center stage on March 8 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when she competes in the main event.

After winning the interim title last December, ‘The Queen’ is out to unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing titles when she faces world champion Janet Todd in Bangkok, Thailand.

These two women in the main event are great representatives of just how far women’s martial arts and striking has come in recent years.

That being said, the same could be echoed across this card from top to bottom.

ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 boasts an all-female card in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024.

In a fight week interview with the South China Morning Post, Phetjeeja spoke about being proud to compete on such an event and what it’s significance really is:

“I'm very happy to see that more women are interested to become martial artists and like we are being more accepted in the sport today, and this opportunity to be on the global stage shows that. So I'm happy to see how it is today.”

Watch the full interview below:

Phetjeeja will look to close the show in style

Her runs of wins in 2023 marked Phetjeeja out as one of the leading women in ONE Championship.

She became one of the main stars of the ONE Friday Fights series with her interim title win against Anissa Meksen in December really taking her to new heights.

‘The Queen’ can continue to raise the bar by unifying the belts on March 8 and defeating a veteran competitor in Janet Todd.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about her in the past 12 months, it’s that the rising contender steps up to the plate when called upon and that has in her a very good position heading into the biggest fight of her career.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday.