"I'm the hottest one on this card" - Rising heavyweight contender Ben Tynan says he's ready to be the face of ONE

Surging ONE Championship heavyweight MMA contender 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan believes he will one day become the promotion's biggest star.

The 30-year-old Canadian joined the world's largest martial arts organization in November 2023, debuting with a third round submission of hard-hitting South Korean, Kang Ji Won.

He recently returned to action and this time around, scored a first-round technical knockout over Duke Didier last weekend.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 21 post-fight press conference, Tynan confidently announced his arrival on the global stage.

'Vanilla Thunder' stated:

"Yeah, sure. And if they want to slap me up, I think I got a very cute face. So if they want to slap me up, I think I got a very cute face. If they want to put that up and use it as an advertisement, let's do it. I think I'm definitely the hottest one on this card, let's be real."

At this stage, all Tynan needs is a little more experience and he could very well challenge for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title sooner, rather than later. What he isn't lacking, however, is confidence.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Tynan's latest conquest and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas card absolutely free via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Ben Tynan willing to face anyone to earn shot at belt against Anatoly Malykhin: "Line them up"

Undefeated heavyweight MMA star 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan understands that he may need a few more big wins before he can lure reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin into a fight.

And he has no problem taking on all roadblocks in order to reach his ultimate goal.

'Vanilla Thunder' told the media:

"Send anyone you want. Line them up, if you have to. I'll knock them all down."

