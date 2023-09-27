“I’m improving on certain aspects of my game” – Jessa Khan putting final touches in for Danielle Kelly rematch

At ONE Fight Night 14, Jessa Khan will jump right into dark waters when she makes her ONE Championship debut.

Having signed with the promotion last year, the Cambodian-American competitor has been busy securing accolades in her decorated grappling career before stepping on to the global stage for the first time.

Now an IBJJF world champion, having claimed the gold medal at this year’s edition, Khan is set to make the walk to the circle for the first time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on September 29.

Not only will her debut be on a huge card, she will compete in one of the night’s three world championship contests when she faces Danielle Kelly.

With the opportunity to become the first female grappling champion under the ONE Championship banner, both women will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling title.

In an interview on The Shintaro Higashi Show, Jessa Khan spoke about the developments that she is still making in her overall game.

Despite being an elite competitor, Khan is still just 21 years old and is therefore still evolving her grappling game each and every day.

She spoke about her biggest strengths and areas to improve on in the interview, showing the potential that she has to become one of the best in the world over the next few years:

“My main focus is on my game and I’m improving on certain aspects of my game. I’ve always really had a good well-rounded no-gi game – always attacking, always aggressive, always good at finding ways to get to the submission or the back.”

Watch the full interview with Jessa Khan below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.