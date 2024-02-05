“I’m here for it” - Jonathan Haggerty wants showdown against Nico Carrillo at London’s O2

Jonathan Haggerty has had a massive target on his back since ONE Fight Night 9, and that mark got bigger as time passed.

The British superstar now holds both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, and potential contenders have been gunning for one of his belts every time ONE Championship has held a major event.

One such fighter who could challenge Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai throne is Nico Carrillo. Haggerty is aware of the challenge Carrillo could bring, and he’s not shying away from a showdown against the Scotsman.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty said Carrillo is welcome to challenge him and even proposed an “ideal” stadium in mind.

Haggerty said he wants to defend his Muay Thai world title at London’s O2 Arena.

“So I'd say back in the UK, O2, somewhere like that is ideal, but obviously whatever ONE Championship got planned. I'm here for it, so yeah.”

Haggerty captured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he scored a stunning knockout win over Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April.

Several months later, Haggerty reached champ-champ status when he knocked out Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty set for first defense of bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE Fight Night 19

Before any talks of Nico Carrillo taking on Jonathan Haggerty, the British superstar must first put his bantamweight Muay Thai throne on the line this February 16.

Haggerty will face Brazilian brawler Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The match is the first time Haggerty will defend a world title since he put the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019.

ONE Fight Night 19, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.