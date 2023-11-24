“I’m just this kid from Iowa who’s coming to fight Jo Nattawut” – Luke Lessei eyes upset over Thai star at ONE Fight Night 17

Iowa native Luke Lessei will introduce himself to fight fans around the world when he makes his ONE Championship debut next month.

Hailing from the relatively small town Midwestern town of Dubuque, which has a population of less than 60,000, Lessei had a relatively normal upbringing, but with one glaring difference - he has been studying martial arts since the age of four.

Today, Lessei is one of the United States’ most exciting prospects, and on December 8 he will have the chance to prove it when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with former WMC Muay Thai world champion ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

“I really have nothing to lose,” Lessei told ONE Championship regarding his highly anticipated debut. “A lot of people maybe don’t even know who I am. I’m just this [foreign] kid from Iowa who’s coming to fight Jo Nattawut. I think people might consider that an upset if I win – when I win.”

Luke Lessei’s small upbringing produces big results

Luke Lessei’s career as a martial artist may seem surprising considering his very down-to-earth upbringing, but in reality, ‘The Chef’ was practically born to be a fighter.

His father was a professional fighter and is the proprietor of Dubuque Martial Arts Group in their hometown, making Lessei’s foray into combat sports an easy fit.

Lessei quickly established himself as the top striker in the gym and went on to win the prestigious Thai Boxing Association tournament an astonishing 13 times.

His dedication to the sport ultimately meant him missing out on hanging out and partying with his high school friends, but Luke Lessei has no regrets regarding the choices he made.

“That was probably the hardest thing [to miss out on],” Lessei added. “But then looking back, it’s like, yeah, that stuff was dumb. I’m happy I didn’t do that.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.